Revature Partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Provide Technology Career Pathways for HBCU Students

On July 26, the US Department of State and the US Department of Education issued a Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, committing the US federal government to several action steps designed to recognize the value and reinforce the US's role in international education. Among the principles enumerated included a commitment to "[welcome] international students, researchers, scholars, and educators to the United States in a safe and secure manner and encourage a diversity of participants, disciplines, and types of authorized schools and higher education institutions where they can choose to study, teach, or contribute to research."In addition, the statement recognizes "the significant benefits that international students, researchers, scholars, and exchange alumni contribute to research, innovation, economic development, and job opportunities in many fields and sectors throughout the United States."