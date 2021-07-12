Drake Bell Gets Probation After Pleading Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

Drake Bell, of Drake and Josh fame, has been sentenced to two years probation in a Cleveland court after pleading guilty to “felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles” in June, AP reports. Bell will be allowed to serve out his probation sentence and 200 hours of community service in California, where he lives. At his sentencing hearing, Bell made a statement via Zoom, saying, “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry the victim was harmed. It was not my intention.”