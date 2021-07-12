Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Voxx: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 17 days ago

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share. The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $137.1 million in the period.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Consumer Electronics#Voxx International Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Electronics
Related
Financial Reportskitco.com

Teck boosts adjusted profit 281% in Q2 2021

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Profit attributable to shareholders was $260 million, or $0.49 per share in Q2 2021, compared to a loss...
EconomyPhotonics.com

Volume Phase Holographic Gratings

Volume phase holographic (VPH) gratings from Thorlabs Inc. are manufactured in-house for high first-order diffraction efficiencies across broad bandwidths and low polarization dependence loss. VPH gratings consist of a gelatin film with periodic index modulations that is sealed between two AR-coated glass substrates, providing low scatter of stray light between...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Eigenvalue estimates for 3-Sasaki structures

We obtain new lower bounds for the first non-zero eigenvalue of the scalar sub-Laplacian for 3-Sasaki metrics, improving Lichnerowicz-Obata type estimates by Ivanov et al. The limiting eigenspace is fully decribed in terms of the automorphism algebra. Our results can be thought of as an analogue of the Lichnerowicz-Matsushima estimate for Kähler-Einstein metrics. In dimension 7, if the automorphism algebra is non-vanishing, we also compute the second eigenvalue for the sub-Laplacian and construct explicit eigenfunctions. In addition, for all metrics in the canonical variation of the 3-Sasaki metric we give a lower bound for the spectrum of the Riemannian Laplace operator, depending only on scalar curvature and dimension. We also strengthen a result pertaining to the growth rate of harmonic functions, due to Conlon, Hein and Sun, in the case of hyperkähler cones. In this setup we also describe the space of holomorphic functions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy