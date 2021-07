LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Dodgers fan was recovering Wednesday after being hit in the face by a foul ball hit by Justin Turner. Jessica Andrade, 21, was recovering Wednesday after being hit in the face by a foul ball. (Krissy Andrade/Facebook) “I’m in a lot of pain, you know,” Jessica Andrade said. The 21-year-old Northern California woman has been a fan of the boys in blue her entire life and was sitting in the stands next to the dugout enjoying Tuesday night’s game against the Giants in San Francisco. During the top of the eighth inning, Turner came up to bat. The third...