Bring On The Cats TBT Bracket Challenge

I hinted at this in my last TBT article, and now it’s official. The TBT is partnering with Bring on the Cats to provide a site specific prize for the TBT Bracket Challenge. The monetary cost for entering this contest is however much 5-10 minutes of your time is worth. For the multi-taskers in the group, you can fill this out while sitting on the can, thus killing two birds with one stone (I know y’all are scrolling through your phone in the bathroom. You don’t have to lie to me. We’re all friends here — but be sure to wash your hands).