A Harvard Museum Will Return Chief Standing Bear’s Tomahawk

By Cassie Packard
Hyperallergic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology in Cambridge, Massachusetts announced plans to restitute a pipe tomahawk that formerly belonged to Ponca chief and civil rights icon Standing Bear. A joint agreement between the Peabody, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, and the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, is currently underway to secure the return of the heirloom, which has been in the museum’s collection since 1982. While the date of the return has yet to be announced, tribal representatives will visit the museum this September to view the tomahawk, along with a necklace, moccasins, and a pipe bowl, all associated with Standing Bear.

MuseumsHyperallergic

Understanding Why a Harvard Museum Will Return Standing Bear’s Tomahawk

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Something incredible happened a few months ago. After Oklahoma lawyer Brett Chapman (Pawnee) started tweeting about the tomahawk of Ponca Chief Standing Bear, which is currently in Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the revered object may actually be going home.

