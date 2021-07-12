Cancel
In New Jersey, an Unlikely Monument to the Syrian and Armenian Communities

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In the early 20th century, at the height of the silk manufacturing boom in the United States, hundreds of Armenian and Syrian weavers migrated to the town of Summit, New Jersey, to work in its mills. When artist Bryan Zanisnik began researching the city for a Summit Public Art commission, he decided to create a monument that would both honor this “forgotten history” and unearth its archives for current residents to appreciate.

