Sacklers Temporarily Banned From Slapping Name on Art Institutions

By Jasmine Weber
Hyperallergic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Nan Goldin is among the critics of the latest deal between members of the Sackler family, owners of opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, and 15 states formerly opposing the company’s bankruptcy reorganization plan. In November of 2020, the company pled guilty for its role in the opioid crisis. The latest update will prohibit Sacklers engaged in Purdue’s business dealings from lending their name to institutions over the next nine years until the family has paid off their debts.

