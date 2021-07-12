Sacklers Temporarily Banned From Slapping Name on Art Institutions

A sense of darkness permeates the work that artist Regina B. Quinn created during the coronavirus pandemic. But, amid the unease and pervasive sadness of a piece like her mixed-media encaustic work Uncertainty is a glimmer of light, suggesting hope. Quinn’s work is included in the annual juried exhibition Global Warming is Real. The show features work on the theme of global warming by 27 artists from the United States and Canada. As in years past, the artists were inspired by issues such as rising pollution levels, rising sea levels, and the human-driven impacts on the environment and climate. Added to these issues was the collective experience of life under the pandemic, when nature showed signs of improvement as human activity lessened for a time. The artists interpreted the exhibition themes in a variety of ways, from the didactic to the metaphoric. The exhibition is online only and is currently on view at eainm.com/2021-global-warming-is-real-exhibit (through Aug. 27).