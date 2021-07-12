Cancel
Big Banks, PepsiCo, Inflation Readings: 3 Things to Watch

investing.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Investors piled into bank stocks ahead of this week’s earnings from the biggest of the group, pushing the broad market to another record high. The S&P 500 surged on Monday, as did the other indexes. Banks are seen as a beneficiary of a reopening economy, though the comparisons to last year’s robust trading activity could be challenging. Low interest rates also cut into bank profit from lending.

www.investing.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsico Inc#Inflation#Big Bank#Investing Com#Federal Reserve#Congress#Spce#Amzn#Blue Origin#Jpmorgan Chase#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Gs#Pepsico Inc Lrb
