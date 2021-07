Join the Augusta Metro Chamber and Melissa Frank-Alston, PhD., Provost at Augusta Technical College, on Tuesday, August 17 for the Chamber’s Women In Business program to learn ways our educational pipeline is supporting digital education and technology workforce development. Dr. Frank-Alston will share information regarding dual enrollment programs which encourage high school students to start their computer science training early, as well as discuss the technical college's role in placing students into the industry post education. The business community will also understand ways in which building the Augusta region’s technology workforce will contribute to our economy across all sectors.