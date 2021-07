Patriots defensive tackle Byron Cowart won’t be rolling out the red carpet when Tom Brady makes his much-anticipated return to New England in Week Four. “We ain’t welcoming him, we just got to play him. There ain’t going to be no damn ceremony for him or nothing like that,” Cowart, who was a rookie during Brady’s last season with the Patriots, said recently on the “Patriots of Life” podcast. “(Fans) might clap for him, but… bro, this is our opponent. Bro, what? We like to win.”