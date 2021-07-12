Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Career Corner: What the Great Resignation means to you

By Angela Copeland
Journal Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last few weeks, countless news stories have popped up about the Great Resignation. Millions of American workers are quitting their jobs. You’ve probably heard about it (and maybe even considered it). So, what does it mean for your career?. If you’ve thought of quitting your job recently, I...

journalrecord.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Copeland Coaching#Copelandcoaching Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
JobsJournal Record

Career Corner: Navigating a unique employment landscape

We’ve all seen the news. There’s a shortage of workers. It’s hard to say exactly how we got here, but you can see the results of the shortage everywhere you look. You may have noticed when a recruiter called you out of the blue. Recruiters are calling on people now more than they have in years. You can also see it when you go out for dinner, with so many restaurants short-staffed.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Great Resignation: Considering a career change? Here’s the single most important question to answer

Maybe you were thinking about a career change before the pandemic hit. Maybe it was a lingering thought that ebbed and flowed to the forefront of your mind depending on how the work day went. There were thoughts of “one day, I will…” or “after this job, I could see myself doing X…but it’s not time yet”. Maybe you’ve made the pros and cons list (in your mind) or you’ve even written it down, maybe even more than once. You’ve weighed your salary or hourly rate, benefits — if they’re in the picture, whether you’d rather spend time sprucing up your resume and seeing what’s out there or keeping the job status quo because the thought of a job search and networking feels unpleasant — or worse. You’ve thought about interviewing just to reassure your confidence, confirm your value in the marketplace, or to have negotiating power at the current job. You have some hobbies that could turn into a full-time gig, but…you’d have to sell A LOT of painted vases or bike tour tickets or paid social media posts or consulting hours to make it sustainable, profitable, and the right move. Oh, and by the way, you don’t like selling (sales). You have your family, your partner, and your pride counting on you to keep making the same living and to make ends meet and the lack of consistency and predictability is a huge risk.
JobsJournal Record

Career Corner: Your secret job search

Benjamin Franklin said, “Three can keep a secret, if two of them are dead.” Keeping private information private, especially about your job search, can be a tall order. Getting an interview can be exciting, especially if it goes well. If you’ve wanted to leave your company for some time, the hope that a new job presents can leave you feeling on top of the world. And, the more interviews with one company, the surer you are you’ll get the job, right?
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Make what you write say what you mean

Three times this month, I have run into people terrified by having to write something for their job. They all said that they freeze, trapped by the idea that with every word they write, they must achieve perfection. My advice to all who share that fear: When you start to...
Lotterystreetsensemedia.org

What does joy mean to you?

If you should happen to be reading my article, I will ask you, what does joy mean to you?. But I have a Number One joy that I will write about in my next article!
Economysouthdadenewsleader.com

How To Keep Employees from Joining The ‘Great Resignation’

As the nation continues to emerge from the pandemic, workers are noticing something. This is an opportune time to change jobs – and so they are. Millions of employees are quitting their jobs and some businesses are struggling to find replacements. But there’s an opportunity here for businesses to begin...
Relationship Advicedigg.com

Was I A Jerk To Plan A Vacation My Girlfriend Couldn't Afford And Then Expect Her To Pay For Everything, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
Relationship Advicevivaglammagazine.com

Is He Marriage Material?

When we start a relationship, most of us think that it will all be rainbows and sunshine. However, all relationships will need more than your initial feelings of love and infatuation. Somewhere down the road, there will be challenges that can strengthen your relationship. For this reason, it is vital that you know if your man is marriage material. Remember, a successful marriage will require a lot of hard work; thus, you have to be sure that he is the right one before saying, “I do.” So, what are the signs that your man is marriage material?
FitnessRunnersWorld

Redefine What Fast Means to You

This is a question I often get from runners looking to increase their speed, but there’s not an easy answer. For one, “fast” is relative. So I respond with the question: What do you define as fast?. This shifts the perception of fast, making it more about the individual and...
EconomyThrive Global

How Professionals And Organizations Need To Prepare For The ‘Great Resignation’

As many of us have heard, recent data suggests that the great resignation is coming. The term “great resignation” was coined by Anthony Klotz, a Texas A&M University associate management professor who has studied the exits of hundreds of workers. In his interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Klotz shares his prediction that many more people who had hung onto their jobs during the pandemic because of uncertainty are now readying themselves to quit.
Family Relationshipsashlandsource.com

Commentary: Family trips aren't the same as vacations

A few years ago, a friend of mine went on vacation with her extended family. Each summer for most of her life, they’d rented a beach house and spent the week on the beach. It was a much anticipated relaxing annual time away for their family. As a brand new mom, she had been excited to bring her infant daughter on the trip for the first time, but when she returned home she called me so tired and disappointed.
Internetpsychologytoday.com

How to Change Your Relationship with Email for the Better

Email is a form of asynchronous communication yet people use it as synchronous communication, feeling pressure to respond to emails quickly. Many carry unchecked beliefs about what their email says about them — for example, that if they don't respond quickly, they will let people down. Tips for approaching email...
verywellmind.com

What to Do When You No Longer Have Romantic Feelings for Your Partner

Relationships can be difficult at times and it's not uncommon for couples to find themselves losing romantic feelings and facing the decision of whether to remain together or separate. If you're in this position right now and are unsure if you want to continue the relationship, it's important to remember...
Economykgns.tv

Survey: workers want work from home option

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new survey conducted for WP Engine finds nearly 40% of workers want an indefinite work from home option, but there is a gender and age divide on the question. Men lead the way in satisfaction with remote work and online school, but more men believe...
Thrive Global

9 Tips to Weathering Hard Times

Life isn’t always easy. When times are challenging (when you’re healing from a betrayal, death of a loved one, financial hardship, etc.) it can be tough to see the bright side. Life is harder to enjoy and appreciate when everything feels like it’s going wrong. But you’ve weathered hard times before, and you can successfully do it again.
Family Relationshipshospitalitynet.org

3 Tips For Running A Successful Family Business

Managing a family business can be difficult. Around 70% of family-owned businesses fail or are sold before the second generation is able to take over the operation. However, if the right steps are implemented, a family business can grow and flourish into a hugely successful entity. Running a family business...

Comments / 1

Community Policy