Ever since Raven Software nuked the meta earlier this week, Warzone players have been looking for the very best new weapons to try, with one of the most interesting weapons being the Modern Warfare MP5 SMG. While this gun has been in the game since the start and has never fully fallen out of the meta, the nerfs to all of the other SMGs around it has left the MP5 as one of the strongest weapons you can run in Warzone today.