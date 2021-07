In a recent interview with Travis Gafford, Counter Logic Gaming’s new mid laner shared his opinion on the tumultuous circumstances with his new org. The team has been unable to find wins, currently sitting in the last place in the 2021 LCS Summer Split standings with a score of 10-29 throughout the year. For the Summer Split, they’ve managed to pick up only 5 wins and lose 16 games. Damonte was acquired recently by the organization in hope of changing their current situation. Yet the latest two games weren’t much different with the team going 0-2 last weekend with Damonte.