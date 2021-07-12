Florida AG Moody: Registration for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that registration for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. This will be the second year that the summit is in a virtual format, allowing for more participants regardless of geographical location. The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit’s webinar is free, and participant registration is now open.