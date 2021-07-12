Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Florida AG Moody: Registration for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Attorney General Ashley Moody announced that registration for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is now open. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. This will be the second year that the summit is in a virtual format, allowing for more participants regardless of geographical location. The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit’s webinar is free, and participant registration is now open.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Delivery#Policy And Research#Medical And Healthcare#The Department Of Health#Florida Alliance#Florida Court Clerks#Comptrollers#Florida State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula

A strong 8.2 magnitude earthquake hit an area off the Alaska peninsula late Wednesday, prompting a series of tsunami warnings for the seismically active U.S. state that were later lifted. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 56 miles east-southeast of Perryville, Alaska, around 10:15 p.m. local...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy