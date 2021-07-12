Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

"Exposing Hashinshin the Predator": New Voyboy video brings Hashinshin's grooming allegations back to light

By Tim Masters
invenglobal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends personality and former streamer Robert "Hashinshin" Brotz has once again come under fire after allegations of predatory behavior re-emerged against him. The story re-gained traction after a new video from Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani was released on July 11, detailing the previous accusations and demonstrating both the weight of evidence, and attempts by Hashinshin and his fanbase to bury content on the allegations.

