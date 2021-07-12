Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Anxiety Without a Pause: Parents Reflect on Pandemic Schooling

By Chiung-Wei Huang
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story first published online at North Carolina Health News. At 8 a.m. sharp, Laura Farnan, a parent in Chapel Hill of one rising first-grader and one middle school student, is all set. She sits beside her younger boy to make sure his eyes are on the iPad in front of him where his teacher begins the morning classes. Across the table, Farnan is relieved to see her older daughter making progress on school assignments without much adult monitoring.

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#School Children#Health And Safety#Home Schooling#Unc Ch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
indyweeknc

It Might Be Time to Put That Mask Back On

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Tuesday, recommending that even those who have been vaccinated should resume wearing face masks in public spaces and indoors in areas of the country where COVID-19, and the even more contagious Delta variant, are spreading rapidly. The recommendations include two-thirds...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Backtalk: Good in Theory

Last week, our intern Rebecca Schneid wrote about Durham’s new Community Safety Department, which aims to reimagine policing so that social workers and mental health professionals, rather than armed officers, can respond to nonviolent 911 calls, among other initiatives. We think the department sounds like a good idea, but others have some concerns. David Smith, the secretary of Friends of Durham, sent us the following letter:
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Yvette Holmes, New CEO of Southeast Raleigh Promise

What drew you to housing-related and racial equity nonprofit work, and why has accessing affordable housing in Raleigh become so challenging?. It is challenging for people to access quality, safe, affordable housing. People are feeling the pressure because incomes are not keeping pace with the cost of living. They still work 40 to 60 hours weekly just to make ends meet. It’s not acceptable. When do you spend time with your family if you’re working all the time? Imagine what it’s like for a single parent who has to manage home, go to work every day and pursue their own personal careers, and put themselves in a better position to earn higher income. It’s impossible. Everybody wants to come to Raleigh and Wake County. It’s great to live in a city that is so attractive, but that creates upward pressures on the cost of living here.
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

How a Women’s Group in Durham Is Working to Dismantle Systemic Racism

Just after 6 p.m. last week on an evening threatening rain and thunder, I met a group of women at the Whole Foods on Broad Street. For the past three years, these women, and several more, have comprised a Durham-based, multi-racial group from different cultures and classes that gathers each month to discuss, learn, and heal around the issues of race, class, and gender. Today, they are working with women and others all over the country to help create a less racist society. And they are hoping their work will serve as a national model.
Dobson, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Sunday Reading: The Human Cost of Cheap Chicken

The smell of the poultry processing plant in Dobson, North Carolina, hits you the second you drive into town, and it hits you hard. As someone who grew up a town over, there was a sense of false superiority based on the fact that while your town was in the country, no one would ever complain that it smelled like chicken shit.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Chavez Adams

The Raleigh lawyer was in a life-or-death situation last year after contracting COVID-19. At the ER, the doctor realized he was experiencing myocarditis and used a new type of heart pump to give his heart a rest—saving his life in the process. Tell me about when you first started experiencing...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Is UNC-Chapel Hill's Accreditation at Risk?

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill may be at risk of losing its accreditation after recent accusations of racism and corruption. When the denial of tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones gained national attention, staff at the university’s accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, started “monitoring the situation,” says Nuria Cuevas, the vice president of the SACSCOC.
Durham County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Health and Body

Finalists: Dr. Taylor Frederick, Dr. Cheyne Ashline, Dr. Chas Gaertner. Best Natural Hair Salon in Orange / Chatham County. Finalists: Salon and Spa Suites of Hillsborough, Glam Salon, M&A Salon/Hillsborough, Ashlynn & Co. Best Women's Health Practice in Wake County. Finalists: Durham Women's Clinic - Brier Creek, Arbor ObGyn, Regenesis...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Five Things to Do in the Triangle This Weekend

Kick your weekend off right and score some affordable toys, games, or gear for your kids at North Carolina's State Fairgrounds, or go play with puppies and chat with Raleigh mayoral candidate Dr. Terrance Ruth at Dorothea Dix Park. On Sunday, indulge your creative side with two gallery shows in Durham. It's all happening in the Triangle this (very hot) July weekend!
Orange County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Services

Finalists: Martha Newport, Newport Group, Dave Cherry, Atomic Properties, Ryan Euliss, Allen Tate Realtors. Finalists: R.L. Griffin Electrical Service, Electric Avenue, Creative Electric. Best Pet-sitting Service in Orange / Chatham County. Finalists: Walk & Wag, Rachel's Pet Care, Laughing Dog Pet Care. Best Insurance Agent in the Triangle. Finalists: Amanda...
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Local Color

Finalists: Literally no one, David Cox, Jason Wunsch, Sarah Crawford, Erin Pare. Finalists: Livable Raleigh, RALtoday, Beltline to Broadway. Finalists: @nceatandplay, @raltoday, @riverthethreeleggeddog. Best place to take visitors from out of town. Finalists: NC Museum of Art, MagikCraft Bull City Magic, Cedar Creek Gallery. Best reason to leave the Triangle.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Black Student Movement and Black Caucus Demand Safety and Equity

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Black Student Movement has delivered multiple lists of demands to the university’s administration over its 50-plus years on campus. The first was in 1968, when they demanded the creation of the African, African American, and Diaspora Studies Department; more Black people in the administration; and better working conditions for staff. The most recent was a few weeks ago, when the 54th iteration of the group presented 13 demands to Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz’s administration, alongside the four demands they shared at a demonstration in support of Nikole Hannah-Jones.
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Best of the Triangle 2021: Shop

Finalists: Adventures In Bloom, Cary Gallery of Artists, TrunkShow. Things I bought at my last visit to Dorcas Thrift Shop: A Corningware casserole dish, a glass carafe with little pink flowers, and a cross-stitch of the phrase “Happiness is Homemade” with a sweet note on the back from one friend to another. As a vintage aficionado, I love making the short drive to Cary to sift through retirees’ mid-century modern decor and high-end department store clothes. Dorcas delivers this in a clean, well-organized store with tons of great finds, with a majority-volunteer staff that always seem ready to lend a hand. Shop revenue goes toward covering bills, rent, and food for neighbors who need it—centering the whole “feeding and clothing the least of these” thing that Jesus talked about. In 2018, the $1.4 million they raised went to 26,000 people in Cary and Morrisville. —SP.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Bears Climb Trees in Raleigh While Wolf-Dogs Run Loose in Hillsborough

A week after a deadly zebra cobra terrorized a North Raleigh neighborhood, two other sets of apex predators are reportedly on the loose in the Triangle. On Monday, a dozen wolf-dog hybrids were reported running wild in Hillsborough after escaping from captivity. Today, a wild black bear climbed a tree outside Rex Hospital, attracting a slew of Twitter-happy reporters and sending another neighborhood in panic.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Poynter: How N.C. Policy Watch Reporter Joe Killian Followed the UNC-Nikole Hannah-Jones Story From Beginning To End

I've wondered a lot during the past several weeks if the saga with UNC's Board of Trustees denying tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones would ever have gotten the traction—the national attention—that it has gotten if N.C. Policy Watch reporter Joe Killian hadn't noticed and brought to light the fact that Hannah-Jones's hiring as Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism was an anomaly, in that it came without tenure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy