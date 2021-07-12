Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Prepare For Intense Emotions At “The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall” This Weekend

By Brett Alan
 16 days ago
Thousands will gather in Buffalo this weekend to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at a very unique memorial called "The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall." This is not a scaled-down version of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial from Washington, DC. It's a memorial that is unique to the soldiers who are listed on it. It's called "The Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall" and it's going to be here in Buffalo for the weekend.

