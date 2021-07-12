Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Capitol Hill Has a New Spanish Tapas Bar Serving Paella, Sangria, and Serrano Ham

By Tierney Plumb
Eater
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Spanish tapas bar opened this month in Capitol Hill, bringing the Barracks Row development a place for tapas, paella, sangria, cured meats, and cheeses. Bodegon quietly opened earlier in July at 515 Eighth Street SE, which used to house a location of Medium Rare steakhouse. Brothers Joe and Moe Idrissi established the restaurant as a sibling of Bodega in Georgetown. They also run Thunder Burger and Bar on M Street NW.

dc.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Wine#Sangria#New Wine#Tapas#Capitol Hill#Food Drink#Medium Rare#Thunder Burger#Bar On M Street Nw#Cold#Barracks Row#Iberian#Tempranillo Garnacha#Albari O#Bottomless Brunches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Capitol
Country
Spain
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Francisco, CAEater

The 10 Coolest, Most Creative Parklets in San Francisco

It turns out parklets are here to stay, altering the landscape of San Francisco forever. Outdoor dining spaces rose out of the fog of the pandemic, taking over sidewalks and parking spaces, creating a new cafe culture. Restaurants have spent tens of thousands of dollars on plywood, and plenty of parklets resemble sad boxes, while others have suffered damages and fallen into disrepair. But a few imaginative restaurateurs found creativity out of necessity and built beautiful structures, which they intend to keep. Step inside the top 10 coolest parklets in San Francisco.
RestaurantsEater

Silver Lake’s New Japanese Wagyu Tasting Menu Serves Up the Fattiest Meat on the Planet

Quietly, Osen restaurant group has been capturing the attention of Japanese food fans in Silver Lake and Santa Monica. Izakaya Osen has consistently been one of the best Japanese drinking restaurants at its Sunset Boulevard location while Kappo Osen in Santa Monica supplies upscale sushi and prepared dishes on the Westside. Opening on August 2, Yakiniku Osen serves chef Damon Cho’s intimate wagyu tasting menu featuring raw A5 wagyu and supremely fatty grilled meats in Silver Lake.
Newburyport, MAnshoremag.com

New Bar 25 in Newburyport Serves Middle Eastern-Inspired Eats

Seeking a next-level bar snack? How about a mash up of shawarma (the classic Middle Eastern street food) and French fries? Think thin strips of tender, long-marinated rib-eye steak, dotted with shavings of parmesan cheese and drizzled with a tzatziki-style sauce, rich with cucumber, citrus, and yogurt—all on top of a pile of crispy fries. Called “Street Fries” at Bar 25, which opened in May in Newburyport, the dish is a playful mix of American and Middle Eastern flavors, reflective of the menu overall.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Join a tapas tour in this mega celebration of Spanish food

Get ready to say ‘Hola!’ to September, because there’s gonna be a great big celebration of all things Spanish and edible thanks to Estrella Galicia Gastronomy Month. Loads of London restaurants will be taking part in the month-long event, including the mighty Brindisa, the brilliant Sabor and the belting Barrafina as well as Iberica, Pix, Fuego, Tapestry Tapas Bar, Boqueria, Pata Negra, Cambio de Tercio and Condesa, who’ll all have a special menu for the month which will showcase their most outstanding offerings.
DrinksCadillac News

Summer Sangria

Looking for something fun, flavorful and refreshing that can also be made with or without alcohol? Then sangria is the place you may want to look. Sangria enables us to infuse the fine, fresh-picked flavors of northern Michigan berries into many different blends of summer sipping fun. Though invented by...
Newport Beach, CAnewportbeachindy.com

Gelson’s Brings Back Bars: Soup, Salad, Poke, Wine and Tapas

After more than a year, Gelson’s in Newport Beach is bringing back their beloved bars, which means you can once again choose from an array of seasonal produce to create a salad, savor soups and enjoy fresh poke. The salad bar has always been a popular highlight for Gelson’s customers,...
Drinksclimbinggriermountain.com

Sunset Sangria

The ultimate summer drink for entertaining. This Sunset Sangria is made of fresh lime juice, white wine, and fresh nectarines!. Sangria should be the poster child of summer. Cold, crisp, and full of giggles. When it comes to summer entertaining, I love making big batches of sangria that I can...
San Francisco, CAEater

Drain the Sprinkle Pool: SF’s Museum of Ice Cream Is Done

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. The time has come to drain the sprinkle pool: Two years after the Museum of Ice Cream declared that it would “continue to keep its doors open indefinitely,” in San Francisco, it has, somewhat unsurprisingly, closed its doors permanently. The SF Biz Journal first reported that signage at the museum’s location in the Savings Union Bank building had disappeared and the SF location had been removed from the Museum of Ice Cream website, before confirming the closure on Friday. What started out as a five-month pop-up in 2017 was first extended, then made indefinite in 2018, gaining notoriety for its nearly $40 entrance fee and the aforementioned sprinkle pool, which while Instagrammable, is less than pandemic-friendly. [SF Biz]
Recipescowgirlmagazine.com

COWGIRL In The Kitchen: Sangria Blanca

More than 2,000 years ago, the Roman army made its way through Spain’s Iberian Peninsula, planting vineyards along the way. As much of the water sources were bacteria-laden, it was common practice to add in some alcohol (such as wine) to disinfect it and toss in any available fruit to make the beverage more pleasing to the palate.
Recipescookitonce.com

CHORIZO AND CHICKEN PAELLA

PREP TIME: 15 MINS | COOK TIME: 35 MINS | TOTAL TIME: 50 MINS | YIELD: 4-6 servings. This is a flavorful one-skillet paella without the seafood. Unlike the traditional paella, this is made with chorizo and chicken. The perfect meal for those who unfortunately cannot have seafood but still would like to enjoy the flavours of paella.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

New Self-Serve Wine Bar Opens In Suffolk County

A new self-serve wine bar on Long Island is encouraging customers to bring their own wine glasses for a discount. BYOG Wine Bar opened its doors in Port Jefferson earlier this month. The business is located at 250 East Main Street. The bar offers 20 different wines from various regions,...
Carlsbad, CAEater

Windmill Food Hall Adds Vegan Filipino Food

Cultivated Greens, makers of vegan Filipino and California comfort food, has relocated to the Windmill Food Hall, taking over the former Lobster West space. Led by industry veterans Preston Burris (Amplified Ale Works) and Kristine Peters (Puesto and Sourshine), it originally launched as a part of the Barrio Food Hub in February 2021 but after a challenging four months, they’ve left the ghost kitchen to pivot to dine-in service at the Carlsbad food hall.
Huntington Beach, CAEater

Huntington Beach Restaurant Tells Vaccinated Diners to Stay Away

A local restaurant reaches for worldwide infamy by having a “zero-tolerance policy against treasonous anti-American stupidity” and requiring diners to be unvaccinated to enter the restaurant, which is already a “mask-free” zone. Huntington Beach restaurant Basilico’s Pasta e Vino has been trying to gain publicity with this stunt since last year, when it posted a billboard all the way up on La Cienega Boulevard, dozens of miles from its location with a sign that said “leave the mask, take the cannoli,” a reference to the Godfather movie. The question is ... how does one prove they’re unvaccinated?

Comments / 0

Community Policy