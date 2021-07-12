Clam Lake Band Returns for 46th Season

The Clam Lake Band is back after nearly two years to host its 46th season.

The band is teaming up with the Cadillac Honor Guard and will honor all branches of the military and local veterans as part of a patriotic themed concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cadillac Rotary Arts Pavilion.

“We’re really excited,” said Clam Lake Band co-director Zachery VanderGraaff. “I would say that the group as a whole seems like we’re 95% excited and 5% nervous, but after our practice a couple weeks ago I know they can do it.”

The Clam Lake Band will be host concerts at the Cadillac Rotary Arts Pavilion every Monday through Aug. 9.