It is evident by the first glance that many people tend to play a game called Call of Duty: Warzone because it comes with fantastic battle Royale gameplay. You will first fall from the sky and then land on the map, where you will find lots of players like you, and you need to try to save yourself from enemies and make your survival longer at the end of the match. Only those who survive longer can easily win and earn experience points. The game is so realistic that you will find various climates in the game that make this game unique.