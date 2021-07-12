Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns In A Sheer Evening Gown, Plus Other Fashionable Celebrity Moments At The 2021 ESPYs

It’s not all red carpet and gowns, the streets are open and our favorite artists are walking around in Chanel, Birkins and Botega’s. Sometimes the best fashion moments happen when the glam squad and stylists are on break and our favorite celebs are casually going about their day and night. From what we’ve noticed they are hitting the streets in style and we are here for every bag and shoe moment. Whether you choose to recreate or straight up copy, take a look and get inspired by these designer outfits that we couldn’t get enough of.