Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns In A Sheer Evening Gown, Plus Other Fashionable Celebrity Moments At The 2021 ESPYs

By Tweety Elitou
BET
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, some of our favorite athletes and biggest stars made fashionable appearances at The 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One. Walking the red carpet at the star-studded evening, highlights of the big night for sports included tennis star Naomi Osaka flexing her fashion in a trendy designer look and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson showing off her sexy physique in an edgy sheer, floor-length gown. We even have a few stylish photos of celebrities at after-parties.

