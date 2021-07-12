Ragtime Music In Sutter Creek

The month of August brings the warm days of summer and the return of the 23rd Annual “Historic Sutter Creek Ragtime Festival.” This year, the weekend of August 13 - 15th will have Pianists, ensembles and talented musicians bringing the uplifting, toe tapping sounds of Ragtime, Boogie Woogie and early Jazz to the town of Sutter Creek for this year’s three day festival. This year marks the 23rd year that this festival has been a part of the Sutter Creek summer scene. The festival was able to squeeze out a one day festival last year amidst the Covid crisis with a festival dubbed, “A Ragtime Pandemic.” This year with the feeling of optimism in the air, we have a sense of a “Ragtime Arising,” propelling us forward with great music, friendships, community and FUN!