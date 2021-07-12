Cancel
“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

By Syndicated Content
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS‘ latest single shows no sign of melting away: “Butter” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh straight week. While sales of “Butter” decreased over the past week, radio airplay has increased, which is why it’s maintained its top position — and also why it’s now in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. It’s the group’s second top 10 on that chart after “Dynamite.” They’re now the only all-South Korean act to score multiple top 10s on the chart; PSY, who’s also South Korean, hit #10 with “Gangnam Style” in 2012.

