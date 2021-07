Reapplying suncream over a full-face of makeup needn’t be a chore. Here are the best formulas for topping up without ruining your foundation. Thanks to lighter, non-greasy formulas, we’re all wearing SPF on our faces every day (aren’t we?), and have even found tinted SPFs that work as gorgeous bases for makeup. The final hurdle when it comes to SPF is reapplying it on top of your makeup, because pplying SPF to your face once in the morning isn’t enough. “If you're continuously in the sun make sure you're reapplying your SPF every three to four hours,” says Dr Hiba Injibar, consultant dermatologist and founder of Dermasurge, Harley Street.