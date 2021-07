United Airlines flew a brand new Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on Monday. The airline does not service Oshkosh, and to the nearby commercial airport it serves (Appleton), it flies in regional jets. This special flight, carrying yours truly, members of United’s leadership and team members, and United’s partners in pilot training, the aircraft arrived in Oshkosh at the EAA AirVenture show, where United highlighted its continued commitment to pilot training and working to highlight the various pathways to enter a career in the aviation industry.