Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Top 10 Garden Tools for Tough Gardening Problems

Fremont Tribune
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right garden tools are a gardener’s best friend. On the other hand, wimpy garden tools and gear can be a thorn in your side. The larger the garden plot, the bigger the problems, which means that the garden tools best-loved by professionals can solve your toughest garden problems. Gemplers Farm & Home Supply Company helps America’s hardest-working outdoor professionals work smarter, faster, safer and more comfortably. These popular problem-solving garden tools get rave reviews from our hardworking pros.

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Tools#Gardening Tools#Hand Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningwestsenecabee.com

Garden Tours

Now-sun. 18 Ken-Ton Garden Tour — An annual celebration of color that showcases the hard work and dedication of local gardeners. Night Lights tour is at 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Day tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18. There are 48 beautiful gardens to visit. Night tours include illuminated gardens. Map […]
Harvey County, KSNewton Kansan

In the garden: Want to become a 'Master Gardener?'

Wow is this summer is flying by fast! The Harvey County Fair is coming up in August and our Basic Master Gardener Volunteer Class begins in September. You can be a pro or a novice, this program is for everyone. Are you interested in learning about landscaping trees, turf, flowers, vegetables, or growing plants? Are you interested in volunteering? K-State Research and Extension-Harvey County is accepting applications for the fall 2021 Basic Master Gardener Volunteer class.
GardeningBay Weekly

Gardening for Health

With terminal clusters of crimson, scarlet or purple flowers that look like fireworks, one of our most beautiful native plants has to be Monarda didyma or bee balm. Monardas are members of the mint family. Butterflies and hummingbirds flock to its nectar-rich flowers, which bloom mid-summer. Cultivars have been selected with a range of pink, red, and purple flowers. Some cultivars are hybrids with another native species, Monarda fistulosa, which has clusters of violet flowers and sweetly aromatic foliage. Monarda fistulosa is better known as wild bergamot and it prefers open, drier settings.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Tom Karwin, On Gardening | Gardening trends

Cultivate ’21, earlier this month, was a conference for the Green Industry, which includes plant nurseries, independent garden centers and other businesses that serve home gardeners. This event was convened in Ohio, and hosted by AmericanHort, the industry association. We’re interested in early reports of Cultivate ’21 talks that described...
Gardeninggoldrushcam.com

Over the Garden Fence - Garden Coverup

July 16, 2021 - By Brian David (U.C. Master Gardener, Mariposa) - Bare ground is naturally rare. The earth covers its surface with plants. Plowed fields need to be quickly seeded or nature will seed her exposed surfaces, (usually with seeds growing into weeds). Looking at wooded areas you’ll see layers of plant matter transforming into soil, providing the soil a blanket in the process.
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Drought Gardening

It's no secret by now that Humboldt County (along with all of California and many other western states) is in trouble when it comes to general lack of rainfall. While the entire county is in a moderate drought, portions are in severe drought and some are even experiencing extreme drought. To find out drought conditions for the entire county, you can visit www.drought.gov.
GardeningTelegraph

The top 10 daisy varieties to suit every garden

Ask a child to draw a flower and they will draw you a daisy: a central circular disk surrounded by a ring of petals. Daisies appear to be the simplest form of flower, but in fact they are a lot more complicated than they appear. The central disk is composed...
GardeningExpress-Star

Companion gardening

Did you know that you can plant certain types of plants together that may be beneficial to each other? This is called companion gardening. Companion planting involves placing plants that can benefit from one another adjacent to each other the garden. It also involves keeping some plants far away from one another, as they can be detrimental to one another’s growth. While not all horticulturists agree with this concept, gardeners have practiced it for years. Will it work for you? You decide.
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

These 6 tools will up your gardening game this summer

Why spend money on fruits, veggies, and herbs you can grow on your own? That’s the cool thing about gardening. You don’t have to worry about buying cilantro at the grocery store for it to only go bad in your fridge drawer. Did you know that 11 percent of food waste comes from our homes? Maybe if you only pick what you need fresh for the day, you can be a little nicer to the planet.
GardeningTimes-Online

Dakota Gardener: Garden Humor for All!

Gardening can be a tough hobby. Gardening is not like playing golf or basketball. Gardeners play only one game a year. It’s a game where the opponents - Mother Nature, insects and animals - try their best to stop us from winning a beautiful landscape and pantry full of vegetables to eat during the winter.
GardeningPicayune Item

The gambles of gardening

Sisyphus, the mythological arrogant king who found himself doomed to eternal toil, has had a pebble thrown onto his path, at least in the garden market. Gardeners routinely do repetitive chores, like them or not, just to have to turn around and do them again. But I also see it in how commercial green-crop growers plug away year in and year out to bring us beautiful or edible horticultural crops.
Home & Gardentheridgewoodblog.net

5 Steps to Collect Ideal Gardening Tool Set

Finding the right set of landscaping tools might be daunting, given the variety. Sometimes it happens that some purchased items are not needed and can be entirely replaced by other instruments. Take your time and approach the process of finding the right products wisely. To avoid unnecessary costs, follow these five steps.
Gardeninglexingtonleader.com

Bountiful Gardens

This season of great rains and moderate temperatures has been a great boon for local gardeners. And have I ever reaped the rewards of their hard labor. Squash, cucumbers, peas, tomatoes, and eve...
Gardeningthermopir.com

Garden of the month

Becky Hutson won the Master Gardeners garden of the month for July. Here is her abundance of hollyhock flowers. Hutson said that the grasshoppers were not out much this year and enabled her plants to fully grow.
Fort Worth, TXcbslocal.com

Gardening 101: Demonstration Garden

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many think of a visit to your local Botanic Garden as an escape location. Surround yourself with all that is green and that flowers, take in a little of the best of urban landscaping. For me? More a walk through my local plant laboratory. It is...
GardeningHGTV

A Top Garden Design Expert Shares His Tips

Fernando Wong designs some of the world's most beautiful high-end gardens, many of them formal, symmetrical gardens in Florida. Get his garden design tips for how to make your own garden design a cut above.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Gardens galore

MARQUETTE — Some gardens are clearly visible from the street, while other bits of paradise are tucked away in backyards. The 27th annual Garden Tour had both. The Marquette Beautification & Restoration Committee put on the tour, which featured five gardens in Marquette on Thursday. The garden tour, which didn’t take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the committee’s top fundraiser, paying for the Petunia Pandemonium flowers along South Front Street, flowers in the Front Street roundabout, Tami’s Garden in Father Marquette Park and the welcome sign at Marquette’s west end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy