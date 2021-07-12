The Game is Afoot at Baker Street West! Open Auditions!!

The time to turn on the spotlights has come, as the Baker Street Players are ready to entertain audiences once again! Have you ever wanted to be a part of theatre magic, on stage or perhaps do a little improv? Or do you have a voice that would be perfect for Radio Theatre podcasts? If you have answered yes, then we have the opportunity for you! Baker Street Players will be holding Open Auditions on Saturday, July 31st. We are looking for actors, ages 8 and older, for our upcoming productions, including: