Here are the Overwatch League Summer Showdown teams

The Overwatch League announced this week they will be bringing live audiences back for the postseason happening this September. Activision-Blizzard revealed the postseason will take place from Sept. 4th–25th, and while much of it will be online regional play-in matches, the big events for the league will return to offline competition in North America. The Playoffs will be taking place Sept. 16th–19th at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, while the Grand Finals will happen at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on September 25th. No word yet of health and safety guidelines at the event, but we're guessing in at least Los Angeles you'll need to provide proof of vaccination. You can read more about the playoffs below as tickets for both of these events will go on sale in August.