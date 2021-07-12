Cancel
Video Games

Here are the Overwatch League Summer Showdown teams

By Liz Richardson
Cover picture for the articleVery few things are guaranteed during any Overwatch League season. But in 2021, it seems like the Shanghai Dragons and Dallas Fuel making tournament brackets is more reliable than death or taxes. The league’s third tournament cycle, the Summer Showdown, will include the two top teams in the finals bracket...

#Overwatch League#Los Angeles Gladiators#The Shanghai Dragons#Dallas Fuel#The Chengdu Hunters#Cocacola#The Overwatch League#Justice
