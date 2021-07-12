Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

It’s time to have the Nestor Cortes conversation

By Daniel R. Epstein
bronxpinstripes.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first two games of a pivotal Yankees series in Houston on July 9-10, the home team failed to score at all. Gerrit Cole was the showstopper in the second game, hitting 99 mph on the 129th and final pitch of a complete game shutout. He’s the ace though; we expect him to blow us away from time to time. The starter in the first game began the season in the minors with no expectations whatsoever. Nevertheless, Nestor Cortes’ 4 2/3 shutout innings were par for the course he’s been playing all season.

bronxpinstripes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Nestor Cortes Jr.
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Kyle Higashioka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Four Seam Fastball#Yankees#The Baltimore Orioles#The Seattle Mariners#Scranton Wilkes Barre#Slg#Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

6 Yankees on the hot seat and why: Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, more

NEW YORK — Really, nobody is safe. With the Yankees’ playoff hopes seemingly on life support already — hey, they were nine games out of the American League East as of Friday night — the team might be in need of a total overhaul. General manager Brian Cashman seems unlikely...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Jose Altuve’s walk-off celebration proved he’s been lying

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 11: Manager Dusty Baker Jr. #12 of the Houston Astros hugs Jose Altuve after hitting a three run walk off home run in the ninth inning to beat the New York Yankees 8-7 at Minute Maid Park on July 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBSporting News

Astros' Jose Altuve goes bare-chested after icing Yankees with walk-off homer

Jose Altuve and the Astros had a cold-blooded response to Aaron Judge and the Yankees on Sunday. Altuve tattooed a walk-off three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Houston an 8-7 win at Minute Maid Park. And while the comeback was tremendous from a Houston point of view, the celebration was even better.
MLBPosted by
WSB Radio

Altuve HR caps 6-run rally in 9th, Astros shock Yankees 8-7

HOUSTON — (AP) — Thousands of fans left Minute Maid Park with replica No. 27 Jose Altuve jerseys from a giveaway on Sunday. The Houston Astros star didn't make it off the field with his. Altuve hit a three-run homer to cap a startling six-run rally in the bottom of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Red Sox interested in Kyle Schwarber trade

Kyle Schwarber has been added to the MLB Trade Rumors heap, and it sounds like he won’t have to travel far to join his new team. One team’s fire sale is another team’s bargain shopping. Despite initially deflecting the idea of being buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline, the New...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB rule penalizes Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in extra-inning games

When Major League Baseball first instituted its “extra-inning” rule, it was met with much derision and decrying from the fans, especially older ones who had matured during baseball’s “golden” decades in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. Social media was rife with negative comments from fans from the start. That rejection...
MLBPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Did We Catch a Houston Astro in a Lie This Weekend?

Hang on. I thought we don't rip off Jose Altuve's shirt?. Will I ever let the Houston Astros cheating scandal go? Probably not. It's just insane to me how minor the Astro's punishment was for cheating their way to a World Series victory. They were fined $5 million and forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts. No players were suspended because they cooperated with the investigation, which I thought was bulls***.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: May not play outfield after all

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that the plan to play Stanton in the outfield against Miami this weekend is complicated by the recent addition of Joey Gallo, Max Goodman of SI.com reports. Stanton was originally expected to return to the field during New York's recent series at Boston, but...
MLBPosted by
InsideThePinstripes

What the Yankees Adding Anthony Rizzo Means For Luke Voit

MIAMI — Luke Voit didn't change teams at the Trade Deadline, but when he returns from the injured list, he'll certainly have a new role. While the first baseman works back from his third stint on the IL in 2021, the Yankees reportedly shopped Voit around, looking to potentially move the slugger before Friday's Deadline passed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy