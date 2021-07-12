“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

Friday means new music and videos and we got some good ones this week. There were some other releases earlier in the week but we’ll get to those in a bit. First let’s start with the much anticipated Lil Nas X video for “Industry Baby”. People were already hype about the song after hearing clips and finding out Kanye West was one of the producers. Then Lil Nas X gave everyone fair warning saying his video was “not for kids” and that sometimes he needs to be a “slut”. So consider this your final warning before you feast your eyes on the latest from Lil Nas X.