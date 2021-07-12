Seawalls can have major consequences for nearby communities

The galaxies were selected in an unbiased way: they are all relatively massive (stellar mass >5 × 109 M⊙), actively star-forming galaxies (>0.025 M⊙ yr–1) in the southern sky that are close to face-on (<75°). They span the main sequence of star-forming galaxies and the mass–radius relation for late-type galaxies. The ALMA resolution (~1.3’’) is sufficient to reach ~100 pc scales, on a par with the giant molecular clouds that harbour most of a galaxy’s molecular gas. Therefore the images shown are mosaics, each being composed of hundreds of pointings. The whole sample of 90 galaxies took six years to observe, covering 1,050 arcmin2 of the sky in total. Alongside the peak intensity images shown here, the PHANGS-ALMA team also provide a figure set for each galaxy containing an overlay onto Digital Sky Survey optical images, integrated intensity, velocity field and line-width maps. Additional data products include data cubes at multiple resolutions, noise models and signal masks.
Comments / 0