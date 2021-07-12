Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Seawalls can have major consequences for nearby communities

By Chrissy Sexton
earth.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new study from Stanford University, experts have discovered that sea-level rise adaptation strategies may lead to unexpected consequences. The researchers found that as communities put up seawalls to hold back rising ocean waters, flooding will become shockingly worse in surrounding areas. The study was focused on seawalls along...

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Stanford University#Commercial Real Estate#Seawalls#The University Of Texas#Earth Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Fast Company

Building infrastructure to stop sea level rise can have an unfortunate consequence

As the world heats up and sea levels rise, communities in the U.S. could spend more than $400 billion on seawalls to try to hold the ocean back over the next couple of decades. But there’s a catch: Building a seawall in one area can often mean that flooding gets even worse in another neighborhood or city nearby.
Posted by
Grist

Be very careful where you build that seawall

This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Think back to being a kid at the beach, building walls around your sandcastles. If you engineered those fortifications properly, the tide would come in and flow around your kingdom, before the walls eventually eroded away. By redirecting the rising water, you would have saved your castle — at least for a little while.
Mother Jones

Think Twice Before You Build That Seawall

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Think back to being a kid at the beach, building walls around your...
Scienceearth.com

How much further can we push Earth before everything changes?

In an effort to anticipate the future impacts of climate change, experts at Arizona State University are trying to gain a better understanding of extreme climate changes that occurred in the past. The researchers are describing abrupt climate changes, what led up to these “tipping points,” and the consequences that...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Climate change to fuel increase in human-wildlife conflict

With wildfires spreading across the parched Western U.S., severe floods in Europe and in the coming decade a potential surge in coastal flooding, 2021 could be a pivotal year in how governments, societies and families view the threat of climate change. Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor of biology at the...
Environmentearth.com

Rainfall will become harder to predict with climate change

As global warming occurs and the climate starts to shift, researchers warn not to expect all of the same changes everywhere. A new study from the Chinese Academy of Sciences predicts that places which are already wet will generally receive more rainfall and more varied precipitation. “As climate warms, climatologically...
Scienceecowatch.com

1972 Warning of Civilizational Collapse Was on Point, New Study Finds

In 1972, a group of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists published an alarming prediction: If industrial society continued to grow unchecked, it would exhaust Earth's resources and lead to civilizational collapse by the middle of the 21st century. That study, called The Limits to Growth, sparked controversy and concern...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Fermi Spots a Weird Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Racing Toward Earth

On August 26, 2020, NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope detected a pulse of high-energy radiation that had been racing toward Earth for nearly half the present age of the universe. Lasting only about a second, it turned out to be one for the record books – the shortest gamma-ray burst (GRB) caused by the death of a massive star ever seen.
Earth SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Hidden Process Deep Within Earth Is Swallowing More Carbon Than We Thought

Earth is swallowing up more carbon from its atmosphere than scientists previously thought, new research suggests. This discovery may change some of the equations and balances around our projections of climate change, although it doesn't mean we can breathe a sigh of relief. The updated findings indicate that around a third of carbon rolled into Earth's interior stays locked away long term. Previously, it was thought that almost all of it reappeared through volcanic eruptions. As deep carbon stores are where most of our planet's carbon is located, knowing more about how these stores operate and evolve will help us in figuring...
Pharmaceuticalsearth.com

Second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is far more powerful

A study from Stanford Medicine is shedding new light on how the COVID-19 vaccine works. The research emphasizes the importance of the second dose, finding that it provides far more antiviral protection than the first dose. “Despite their outstanding efficacy, little is known about how exactly RNA vaccines work,” said...
Environmentearth.com

Wildfire smoke could cause a surge in coronavirus cases

Scientists at the Desert Research Institute (DRI) have found that coronavirus cases rose by nearly 18 percent in Reno last year after wildfire smoke persisted throughout the city. The study is part of a growing collection of research that links exposure to heavy wildfire smoke with a greater risk of...
Computersucsd.edu

NSF Invests $20M in UC San Diego-headquartered Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Institute

Faster computer chip design. Wireless networks with greater energy efficiency. Self-driving cars that interact better with pedestrians and with one another. These are among the advances expected to emerge from a new institute led by the University of California San Diego that is focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and optimization. The Institute for Learning-enabled Optimization at Scale, or TILOS, is funded by a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation. The Institute will be housed at the Halıcıoğlu Data Science Institute (HDSI), UC San Diego’s campus hub for data science and artificial intelligence.
Solar Powerconstructforstl.org

How Can Microgrids Help with Community Resiliency?

From NAHB: With communities experiencing an increasing number of wildfires, hurricanes and other extreme weather events, a microgrid could improve resiliency. To reduce the impacts associated with these events, many federal, state and local governments have, or are considering, adopting policies and programs to increase community resilience, and reduce property damage and costs of reconstruction, as well as insurance claim and disaster assistance payouts.
AstronomyNature.com

Counting clouds in nearby galaxies

The galaxies were selected in an unbiased way: they are all relatively massive (stellar mass >5 × 109 M⊙), actively star-forming galaxies (>0.025 M⊙ yr–1) in the southern sky that are close to face-on (<75°). They span the main sequence of star-forming galaxies and the mass–radius relation for late-type galaxies. The ALMA resolution (~1.3’’) is sufficient to reach ~100 pc scales, on a par with the giant molecular clouds that harbour most of a galaxy’s molecular gas. Therefore the images shown are mosaics, each being composed of hundreds of pointings. The whole sample of 90 galaxies took six years to observe, covering 1,050 arcmin2 of the sky in total. Alongside the peak intensity images shown here, the PHANGS-ALMA team also provide a figure set for each galaxy containing an overlay onto Digital Sky Survey optical images, integrated intensity, velocity field and line-width maps. Additional data products include data cubes at multiple resolutions, noise models and signal masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy