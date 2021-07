This week on Jazz Northwest, we'll hear Ernestine Anderson swingin' at The Penthouse in 1962, and Jay Thomas and Slim Gaillard with Jay McShann and Buddy Tate getting together in a London studio in 1982. There's also recent music from Tom Keenlyside in Vancouver and Dan Balmer in Portland as well as Jacob Zimmerman from Seattle, who's starting a new Friday night series at The Canal.