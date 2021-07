Equities analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.