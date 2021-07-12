Cancel
Theater & Dance

Cedric the Entertainer to Host This Year’s (In-Person!) Emmys

By David Canfiel d
Vanity Fair
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emmys are going back to basics for their 2021 ceremony. After pivoting to a Zoom/in-person hybrid last fall, the show for TV’s highest honors will once again be bestowed in-person this year, with an old-school host to boot: comedian Cedric the Entertainer, repping for his non-award-contending CBS sitcom The Neighborhood, which is likely to return for its fourth season around the same time as Emmy night. (The Emmys rotate airings on the main broadcast networks, with CBS taking the reins for 2021.)

