SHO+CO Is Seeking Summer + Fall '21 Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles
SHO+CO is a fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment agency specializing in connecting consumer and luxury brands with Hollywood and the entertainment industry and influencers through a variety of specialized services. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, we work with celebrity stylists for gifting, red carpet events, and press tours. Our internship program provides safe hands on exposure to the fashion industry and creates a strong foundation for professional successes. We are currently looking for interns for our summer program.fashionista.com
