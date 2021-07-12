Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

SHO+CO Is Seeking Summer + Fall '21 Fashion PR Interns In Los Angeles

By Winnie Liu
fashionista.com
 18 days ago

SHO+CO is a fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment agency specializing in connecting consumer and luxury brands with Hollywood and the entertainment industry and influencers through a variety of specialized services. With offices in Los Angeles and in New York, we work with celebrity stylists for gifting, red carpet events, and press tours. Our internship program provides safe hands on exposure to the fashion industry and creates a strong foundation for professional successes. We are currently looking for interns for our summer program.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Fashion Merchandising#Sho Co#Fashion Pr Interns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Fashion
Related
Celebritiesfashionista.com

Very Good Light Is Seeking A Fall '21 Editorial Intern In New York, NY (Remote)

Very Good Light, the leading site for Generation Z men and beauty, is seeking a Fall 2021 editorial intern who is ambitious, self-starting and has a can-do attitude. This is a remote internship, although LA/NYC-based candidates will have the option to attend in-person co-working sessions, press events, meet-ups, etc. Some duties will include: writing original content, brainstorming big picture stories, finding new beauty products/trends; assisting with social media including TikTok and Instagram Stories; and more. This person will work alongside our editorial team writing creative stories, social and email copy, and any additional copywriting needs across Very Good Light and good light, VGL’s personal care brand.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

YaYa Publicity Is Seeking A Fall '21 PR Intern In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique Public Relations agency based in New York City specializing in fine and fashion jewelry, accessories and swimwear. The YaYa Publicity team handles press placement on top-tier digital and print editorials, Celebrity/VIP relations, new brand/product launches, and much more. Job Description:. YaYa Publicity is currently seeking...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Arianne Elmy Is Seeking A Press/Marketing/Client Service Intern And A Fashion Design Intern In New York, NY

Arianne Elmy is a fast-growing NYC based Women’s Ready-To-Wear brand. The brand has been worn by celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Lil Kim, Brandy, to name a few. The brand was named by NYMag as one to watch and by Nylon as one of the top 9 emerging designers, it’s been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, People Style, BET Style, W Mag and Paper Magazine. The brand is seeking dedicated fashion interns willing to learn. The positions have the potential of becoming full time paid roles. Our office is located in NYC’s garment district.
Los Angeles, CAEDMTunes

Zhu To Headline Fall Shows in New York and Los Angeles

ZHU is preparing to light up dance floors this Fall. In a tour announcement, the American DJ and Singer will headline shows in both New York and Los Angeles. October and November can’t come soon enough for bass lovers alike. This past April he dropped his new album Dreamland. His mysterious vocals coupled with hypnotizing drops will capture anyone’s attention.
Jobsfashionista.com

MMPR IS HIRING - EDITORIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE AND A VIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE IN NY AND LOS ANGELES

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 14th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. Michele Marie PR is seeking highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individuals to join our team as an Editorial Account Executive and a VIP Account Executive.
Musicwdiy.org

Don't Forget The Timeless Soundtrack To Los Angeles' 1984 Summer Games

Chariots of Fire, the drama depicting two British Olympian runners, was released in 1981 — 40 years ago this spring — and left us with an enduring cultural treasure: its musical. . The pulsing, instrumental anthem summoned the will to accomplish our dreams and served as the soundtrack for the...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Babel Fair Showroom Is Seeking Sales Interns In New York, NY (Remote)

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a remote intern! 2-3 days required. Babel Fair Showroom represents international designers and works with notable retailers (Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales, etc). This is a wholesale intern position and unpaid. Our Intern will have a great opportunity to learn about...
Jobsfashionista.com

NOTED is hiring an entry level Showroom Assistant to join the team in Los Angeles

NOTED is a PR & Marketing agency specializing in VIP/influencer placement and events in the fashion & entertainment industry. The assistant will work closely with the team to fulfill client needs. The ideal candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in public relations, communications or a related field. Candidates should consider themselves to be professional, self- motivated, and have an interest in the fashion and entertainment industry.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

BioBlitzing Weekend in Los Angeles

I took advantage of the three-day weekend to add wildlife observations for the L.A. BioBlitz Challenge at Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades. It was an easy 15-minute walk from my house that bypasses the normally packed holiday parking. I started taking pictures right away with the brightly colored poison...
Jobsfashionista.com

DONNI. Is Hiring An Operations Assistant In Los Angeles

The Operations Assistant is an exciting opportunity in a quickly growing LA based contemporary fashion brand. It is a detail oriented and fast-paced role focused on office operations. This position is based in DTLA and requires coming into the office daily. Responsibilities:. -Maintain and develop (when necessary) organizational systems for...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Lindsey Media Is Seeking NYFW Interns

Lindsey Media is seeking NYFW interns for September fashion week the week of September 6th. This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

STONE AND STRAND Is Hiring A Part-Time ECommerce Website Coordinator In New York, NY

STONE AND STRAND is a fast growing, women-led online fine jewelry brand of the contemporary customer. We are a young and ambitious company looking to reinvent a stale, conservative (but massive) industry. Style comes first -- but just because we’ve got expensive taste, doesn't mean we have to make expensive jewelry. Ethically sourced and conflict-free, we produce our in-house offering at the same places Fifth Avenue brands do, but crazy mark-ups aren’t really our thing. So you can always expect the most on-point pieces at prices and quality you can’t justify.
Los Angeles, CAsimpleflying.com

Los Angeles International Sees A 75% Increase In Flights

According to data from AirNav RadarBox, the number of aircraft movements at Los Angeles International Airport has increased by 75% compared to the same period last year. Between July 16th and 23rd, it is estimated that around 1,562 movements will be recorded, which is up 75.7% compared to the 889 clocked up in the same period last year. For July 9th to 16th, the numbers remained pretty similar, with 2021 numbers being recorded at 1,572 compared to 892 in 2020.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Los Angeles International Begins Terminal 6 Refurbishment

A multi-million dollar overhaul of Los Angeles International Airport’s Terminal 6 is underway. The sixty-year-old satellite terminal will see significant improvements to gate areas, departure lounges, and jetbridges. Upgrades will also occur at security zones. When completed in 2023, the overhaul will result in faster passenger flows and a better in-terminal experience.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
EatDrinkLA

Where to taste the summer in Los Angeles

California is known for its above-average seasonal produce. In fact, according to the CFDA, over a third of the country's vegetables and two-thirds of the country's fruits and nuts are grown in California. So where can you go to taste the summer in Los Angeles? Choose your favorite fruit or veggie and read on!
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Judi Rosen New York is looking for a Full Time Store Manager & Full Time Marketing/ Sales Associate

JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK specializes in modern, progressive, and sustainable apparel. As a woman-owned business we are interested in creating a shopping environment that is warm, inviting, and intimate. We are looking for team members with an understanding of the JUDI ROSEN NEW YORK aesthetic and ethos. Our ideal candidates are enthusiastic, hard-working, intelligent, friendly, and honest, with exceptional sales and communication skills and the desire to push our vision forward.
seattlepi.com

Late summer, fall cruises from Seattle, Los Angeles, San Diego for vaccinated travelers

With the return of leisure travel, the CDC has lifted the no-sail order and once again avid cruisers are queuing up to set sail. Earlier this summer, cruises returned to Mexico and the Caribbean and this month the popular Alaska cruise season has restarted in Seattle. As these early sailings fill up, it’s a great time to take advantage of current deals as you plan for late summer and autumn vacations.
Beauty & Fashionsouthernhospitalityblog.com

Fashion over 50: Summer Fashion & Home Finds

Hey there! I’m sharing some fashion finds today and I decided I’m going to start adding some home finds in there too, when I see things I like. Hearth and Home at Target has some great new items out now and they are very affordable. Those blue and white lamps are gorgeous and if you’re in the need for a set of those, not a bad deal, Safavieh brand which I love from Target. So from now on I’m going to start adding some home finds to my posts here too and I hope you enjoy them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy