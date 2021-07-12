Cancel
Naomi Campbell Stars in Brand New Burberry Campaign

By Hannah Oh
crfashionbook.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Campbell is once again lending her transcendental beauty to Burberry in what is, to her, a nod to her British roots and the distinctive style that has come about thanks to the British fashion scene. “Working with Burberry is [...] always such an honour. It’s a British institution and has been since it started in 1856 - in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country. I feel that British style and attitude always lead the trends. We don’t just wear it, we live it," said Campbell.

