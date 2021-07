Manchester United kick-started their preparations for the new season with a 2-1 win over Derby County in a friendly on Sunday at Pride Park Stadium. Tahith Chong gave his team the lead in the 18th minute before Facundo Pellistri rounded the goalkeeper and doubled the score in style after the break. The hosts reduced the deficit through Colin Kazim-Richards, but it was a largely comfortable night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirmed that Jadon Sancho’s arrival is just a matter of time now.