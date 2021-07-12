Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shrewsbury, MA

Trucks will only turn right into proposed Centech development

By Community Advocate Staff
communityadvocate.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREWSBURY — The Shrewsbury Planning Board may soon vote on plans for a proposed three-building campus on Centech Park North. “We’re in the middle of the summer, turns into fall, turns into winter,” Larry Beals, founder of Beals Associates, told the board July 1. “With all that said, we’d like to be on a track where we can maybe wrap this up at the next meeting or shortly thereafter with a decision so we can commence construction in the fall and get a start on things before winter conditions.”

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shrewsbury, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Shrewsbury, MA
Cars
City
Shrewsbury, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucks#Beals Associates#Northbridge Partners#Dot#Centech Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy