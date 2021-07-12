Cancel
Environment

Another round of showers and storms, hot & muggy days continue

By Kylee Miller
FOX Carolina
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore rain and showers are on the way today and this trend will continue for the rest of the work-week. Keep the umbrella nearby! We break down your forecast below. Today and tomorrow we're looking at a slight chance for showers and storms, about a 30-40% coverage. It will be quite warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains. Tomorrow gets hotter, reaching the 80s to 90 degrees with another round of passing storms.

