If there's one thing we don't have enough of in Michigan, it's paintball parks. Well, there's a new one coming to the state and it's only 90 minutes away from Flint. There's a vacant lot that's currently being renovated in Jackson that will soon be the home of Night Ops Paintball. The paintball park will sit on what used to be a softball complex at 1445 E. Parnall Road in Jackson.