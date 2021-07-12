This Navy civilian engineer kept some tricky technology programs going through a tough year
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Navy recently conferred a civilian service achievement medal on an engineer at the Electro-Optic Technology Division of its Naval Surface Warfare Center. Phillip Smith was cited for the quality of technical review processes and for maintaining that quality during the pandemic. Philip Smith talked with the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.federalnewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0