Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

This Navy civilian engineer kept some tricky technology programs going through a tough year

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Navy recently conferred a civilian service achievement medal on an engineer at the Electro-Optic Technology Division of its Naval Surface Warfare Center. Phillip Smith was cited for the quality of technical review processes and for maintaining that quality during the pandemic. Philip Smith talked with the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

federalnewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Systems Engineering#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#The Federal Drive#Socom#The Air Force#Us Navy#Rf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Navy Seeks Info on EW, Cyber Technologies for Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations

The U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command is seeking information from the private sector on unmanned, autonomous and operator-in-the-loop technologies for electromagnetics spectrum operations in support of the Department of Defense. According to a request for information posted Friday on SAM.gov, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, said electromagnetic and...
Militaryfederalnewsnetwork.com

123 service members killed in training vehicle accidents over 10 years, GAO review says

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Military training is supposed to train service members, not kill them. But the Army and Marine Corps have sustained thousands of non-combat vehicle accidents. In a 10-year period, 123 service members were killed. A review by the Government Accountability Office finds that the services don’t always employ their own preventive practices. GAO’s Director of Defense Capabilities and Management Issues, Cary Russell, had more details on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Navy's New Jamming Pods For EA-18G Growler Eyed For Air Force Fighters

If the House Armed Services Committee gets its way the Air Force could finally get a manned fast-jet electric attack capability back after decades. The United States Air Force could be regaining the ability to conduct electronic warfare operations with its own tactical aircraft. A proposal before the House Armed Services Committee, if approved, would require the Air Force to determine whether or not it could integrate variants of the Next Generation Jammer family of electronic warfare systems aboard its platforms, greatly expanding the Air Force’s capabilities in this regard in support of larger missions and operations. While the Air Force is currently exploring a wide range of electronic warfare systems that are primarily defensive in nature, the capability set offered by the Next Generation Jammers could give the USAF a true tactical electronic attack aircraft, something it presently lacks.
Brooksville, FLhernandosun.com

The Civilian Conservation Corps: A Ninety-Year Legacy

What did more than 2 million young men in the 1930’s have in common with actors Raymond Burr, Walter Matthau and Robert Mitchum; baseball legend Stan Musial; and aviation pioneer Chuck Yeager? All were members of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a New Deal program started by Franklin Roosevelt. There...
Militaryuri.edu

Protecting the Navy’s equipment from the marine environment

KINGSTON, R.I. – July 29, 2021 – For those operating equipment on, under or near the water for commercial or recreational purposes, the corrosive effects of saltwater can be costly. For the U.S. Navy, the ramifications could be much more severe. As a doctoral student in mechanical engineering and applied...
MilitaryJanes

Final assembly under way of four US Army ERCA platforms

The US Army is assembling its first four Extended Range Cannon Artillery (ERCA) prototypes at Picatinny Arsenal in New Jersey, and anticipates using at least one of the weapons during the upcoming ‘Project Convergence 2021' exercise. Brigadier General John Rafferty, the head of the Long-Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional Team, told...
Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

What the FY 2022 Defense budget request says about a future fight with China

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. Strategy is easier to state than it is to budget for. So when the Pentagon leadership discusses the rising threat of China, are they putting military dollars where their mouths are? For answers, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to analysis of the budget by Govini, and its senior vice president, Jim Mitre.
ExecutiveBiz

Air Force’s TACP Mobile Comms System Block 2 Reaches Initial Operational Capability

The Mobile Communications System Block 2 system for the U.S. Air Force’s Tactical Air Control Party has achieved initial operational capability after demonstrating its combat readiness for voice and video communications. The IOC declaration from Air Combat also underscored that TACP Mobile Communications System Block 2 program has enough required...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Here are the ships the Navy wants to inactivate in fiscal 2022

The U.S. Navy plans to inactivate 22 ships in fiscal 2022, according to a message to the fleet sent from the chief of naval operations earlier this month. The CNO’s message notes that the proposed ship inactivation schedule is not written in stone, as lawmakers continue work on their own versions of the next fiscal year’s defense bill.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Jet-Powered Coyote Drone Defeats Swarm In Army Tests

Raytheon claims the Army used an unspecified "non-kinetic effector" aboard one of its Coyote drones to take down a swarm of ten hostile UAVs. The U.S. Army announced a major milestone in its anti-drone efforts this week, claiming it achieved its first “air-to-air non-kinetic defeats” using Coyote Block 3 drones. The recent demonstration saw the Coyotes take down a hostile swarm of 10 drones using a non-specified electronic warfare system or directed energy weapon of some kind. In addition to proving the Coyote's anti-swarm capabilities, the demonstration also proved that the drones can be recovered and redeployed on the battlefield.
Gatesville, NCroanoke-chowannewsherald.com

GCHS lands Navy National Defense Cadet Corp program

GATESVILLE – Gates County High School will begin the Navy National Defense Cadet Corp (NNDCC) program with the opening of the 2021-2022 school year. NNDCC is modeled after the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp (NJROTC) and provides a similar program designed to expand students’ opportunities to gain the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.
Militaryaithority.com

US Army’s Sentinel A4 Radar Program Receives Orolia M-Code Solution

Orolia Defense & Security Delivers M-Code Enabled Timing & Sync to Lockheed Martin. In September 2019, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract to develop the US Army’s Sentinel A4 system, an air and missile defense radar that will provide improved capability against dynamic threats. The following November, Orolia Defense & Security announced the availability of M-Code Military GPS receivers in its flagship SecureSync – the first Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) approved time server.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy conducts first MQ-4C Triton test flight with multi-intelligence upgrade

Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.– The Navy conducted its first test flight of the MQ-4C Triton in its upgraded hardware and software configuration July 29 at NAS Patuxent River, beginning the next phase of the unmanned aircraft’s development.  The MQ-4C Triton flew in its new configuration, known as Integrated Functional Capability (IFC)-4, which will […] The post Navy conducts first MQ-4C Triton test flight with multi-intelligence upgrade appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

New Swarming Capability Planned For The V-Bat Vertical Takeoff And Landing Drone

The V-Bat is getting a revolutionary AI brain, swarming capabilities, and there are plans to increase the drone's ability to work without GPS. Artificial intelligence firm Shield AI will pair its powerful autonomy technology with the V-Bat drone, which takes off and lands vertically without the need for special infrastructure, potentially leading to a significant leap in the unmanned aircraft's capabilities, including its ability to operate as part of a swarm. The V-Bat has already been tested extensively by numerous branches of the military, and this latest news could signal that its role is set to grow as a versatile platform perfect for expeditionary missions.
Congress & CourtsC4ISR & Networks

Lawmakers want answers on US Army plans to protect vehicles from drones

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers want answers from the Army on its plan to outfit combat vehicles with protection systems capable of countering unmanned aircraft systems, according to the Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee’s markup of the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill, released July 28. The Army has been struggling...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy