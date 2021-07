We may have had to wait a year for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but spare a thought for baseball fans who have waited 13 years for the sport to return to the Games. With baseball a supremely popular in Japan and the world over, you can expect this sport to receive oodles of attention over the next week or so. And we've got the full explanation you need to understand how to to watch a baseball live stream at this year's games - including the ways to see it for free!