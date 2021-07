B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121,584 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $112,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.