Longmeadow - Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy’s (LYA) presents their annual Sizzlin’ Summer Barbecue on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1148 Converse St. This year’s barbecue features Drama out of the Box which will include theatre games and puppet making, and a rock wall. The community is invited to attend. A barbecue dinner with hot dogs, hamburgers and salads will be sold at family prices. Vegan options are available. there is no charge for the activities. The barbecue will be held rain or shine. Reservations are requested but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call 413-567-8665, email info@lya.org or visit www.LYA.org.