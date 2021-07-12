A visit with the new chairwoman of the Federal Laboratory Consortium
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. You might not think of the National Security Agency as a federal laboratory that does technology transfer, but it is, and it does. And now the director of its Office of Research and Technology Applications is the new chairwoman of the Federal Laboratory Consortium. For the first in a series of interviews on the consortium and tech transfer, Linda Burger joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.federalnewsnetwork.com
