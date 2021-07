There has been quite a bit of news and notes in the Caps world the past few days so lets jump right into it!. The deal comes as no surprise to anyone who has paying close enough attention to Ovechkin’s contract situation. The biggest surprise here is the deal being for five years, not four. The annual cap hit on the deal comes out to $9.5M AAV. I do not mind this deal one bit. Ovechkin means so much to this franchise and he was due for this extension and payday. Let’s go baby!!! The contract also signals to me that Ovechkin has his sights set on Gretzky's goal record. Ovechkin sits just 164 goals behind Gretzky. He only needs to average 32.8 goals over the next five seasons to break the record. Ovechkin has averaged a 50.5 goals/game pace the last four seasons. Bet the freaking house on Ovechkin breaking that record. I guarantee its going down. Backstrom will also re-sign on a 1-year deal in 2025-2026. Check out my poll at the bottom!