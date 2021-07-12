Number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County remains low

Skagit County Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period running July 4 to July 10.

Though that number was higher than those of the two previous seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday periods when 16 and 17 cases were recorded it still was relatively low.

The past four weeks there have been 77 new cases in the county.

A four-week Sunday-through-Saturday number hasn't been in that range since 70 were recorded in September.

And the only time that four-week number was lower was in the early months of the pandemic.