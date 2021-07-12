Cancel
Florida man convicted for stealing over $230K from relative with dementia

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A Tampa man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing over $230,000 from a vulnerable elderly relative.

Victor Hawkins was found guilty by a jury of stealing the money from his 77-year-old relative who had been diagnosed with dementia, according to the Office of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

In addition to stealing the money, Hawkins also managed to swindle the elderly man out of his home and evict the man’s wife from it, a news release states.

Hawkins was also sentenced to 10 years probation following his release from prison.

“It is absolutely reprehensible that this man would exploit his own relative with dementia and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars. Now, thanks to the hard work of my statewide prosecutors, he will be held accountable. Protecting Florida’s seniors is of the utmost importance to me, and we will relentlessly pursue those who aim to exploit seniors for their own personal gain,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

