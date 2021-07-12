Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Beacon Ortho: Q & A Series With Local High School Athletic Directors

By Beacon Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart II features SDHS athletic director Ryan Walston. Ryan Walston. Photo provided. Working with experienced local partners matters. And working with the right people to get your questions answered is critical to success. Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has partnered with many local high schools throughout greater Cincinnati (including southeastern Indiana) to ensure the best care for their athletes. It is just the kind of partnership that helps parents, teachers, administrators, students and student athletes.

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Athletics#Sdhs#Summit Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Queens, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens High School Secures $20 Million To Overhaul Neglected Athletic Field

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A multi-million dollar announcement allows a major overhaul at a Queens high school to take off. Lorraine Gittens-Bridges thumbed through her August Martin High School yearbook from 1980. Among her fondest memories, celebrating the 1979 championship track team. “I’m not just telling you something that, ‘Oh, I remember when.’ The history is written right here,” she said. But it’s been years since the roar of a crowd filled the school’s stadium. Rising seniors Janiyah Hill and Alana Razack have never been in the stands. “We take so many wins outside of home, and we want to feel that more at home,”...
Macon, GAWKRC

As many as 11 high school athletes have died in seven months

MACON, Ga. (WKRC/WGXA) – Eleven high school athletes have died in seven months – the latest one was this week. Some of these deaths may be preventable with the proper equipment and protocols on high school sidelines. On Monday in Macon, Ga., Joshua Ivory Jr., collapsed during the team's first...
Billings, MTKULR8

MSU Billings introduces Michael Bazemore as school's new athletic director

BILLINGS -- Montana State University Billings hosted a press conference Tuesday afternoon to introduce the school's new athletic director, Michael Bazemore. Bazemore was hired as MSUB new athletic director from his previous position at the NCAA office in Indianapolis where he worked as the assistant director of academic and membership affairs. Bazemore returns to MSUB where he spent five years on staff within the Yellowjackets athletic department as he hopes to build consistent success within the schools athletic programs.
Edmonton, KYWBKO

Metcalfe County High School names new band director

EDMONTON, Ky. - Metcalfe County High School has selected Tiffany Riggins as the school’s next band director. Riggins has served as the school’s assistant band director for the past two years under Tyler Fenwick, who is pursuing a new career opportunity. Riggins also teaches arts and humanities at MCHS. Riggins...
High Schoolcrescentcitysports.com

Holy Cross School announces Mister Kirkwood as new Athletic Director

Holy Cross School formally announces Mr. Mister Kirkwood as the new Athletic Director for the school. Kirkwood brings to Holy Cross more than 22 years of experience working in education and coaching in both public and private schools. As he enters his 11th year at Holy Cross, he has taught World Geography, Civics and Psychology and served as the P.E. department chair and LHSAA compliance director. Mr. Kirkwood has also been the Varsity Head Basketball Coach since 2013. Along with serving Holy Cross as the athletic director, Kirkwood will continue as the Varsity Head Basketball Coach.
Hanoverton, OH27 First News

United Local High School soccer schedule

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – United Local High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season. For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page. For more information, visit the United Local Schools...
High Schoolprepsportsreport.com

Agree or Disagree - NIL Rulings Do Not Change for High School Student-Athletes

With former standout high school players now announcing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Should high school student-athletes have the same right? The National Federation of High Schools says no. Do you agree or disagree?. The much-anticipated changes to the fundamental structure of college sports occurred last week when the...
Footballwspa.com

A unique USC coaching connection at a local high school

J.L. Mann offensive coordinator Toby Cates was a standout receiver at South Carolina in the early and mid-’90s, Jermale Kelly followed a few years later with the Gamecocks. Each made a signature play during his college career and now they’ve teamed up to try to create some offensive success for the Patriots.
Freedom, CAthepress.net

Freedom High School athlete relishes award

When Hannah Paz’s parents wanted to introduce her to sports at around age 3, her naturally strong voice, outgoing personality and love of tumbling made cheer a natural fit. It turned out to be a good decision. Paz’s 15-year run in the sport, interrupted only by her entrance into college,...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Local athletes had the opportunity to represent their high school in the Oregon All State Game

PARMA — On Saturday, July 10, athletes from all over the state of Oregon met in Parma, Idaho for the Oregon All State football game. Due to health restriction from COVID-19, the organization Foster Athletics scheduled the game to take place in Idaho. Among these athletes were some local athletes that were given the opportunity to represent their school in the Oregon All State Game presented by Foster Athletics.
Minerva, OHTimes Reporter

Spinell, Locke highlight Minerva High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Four former Minerva High School athletic figures will be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, according to a press release by the school Monday. Former coach and contributor Donnie Spinell, former coach Pepper Locke and former student-athletes Brad Morgan II and Troy Summers will be enshrined on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Minerva High School Auditeria.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Local Washington D.C. High School Chosen To Receive Athletic Training Donation From Medco In Partnership With Cramer, PFATS

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D.C.'s Eastern Senior High School has been chosen as a recipient of the 2021 High School Initiative, an athletic training donation program sponsored by a partnership between Medco Sports Medicine (Medco), Cramer Sports Medicine (Cramer), and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The...
Colorado Statechsaanow.com

26 Colorado high school athletes to compete in Tokyo games for Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced the 613-member Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team. Colorado is sending 34 athletes to the games as members of Team USA, which is the third largest state delegation behind California (126 athletes) and Florida (51 athletes). Competition is set to begin in Japan on Wednesday, July 21, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday, July 23.
Temple, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Local high schools prepare students for medical careers

While Temple-area colleges and universities are training young doctors, nurses and pharmacists to meet the needs of tomorrow, local high schools also are preparing students for future careers in the medical world. Temple Independent School District, for instance, has four health-sciences certification programs that give students career choices immediately after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy