Beacon Ortho: Q & A Series With Local High School Athletic Directors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A multi-million dollar announcement allows a major overhaul at a Queens high school to take off. Lorraine Gittens-Bridges thumbed through her August Martin High School yearbook from 1980. Among her fondest memories, celebrating the 1979 championship track team. “I’m not just telling you something that, ‘Oh, I remember when.’ The history is written right here,” she said. But it’s been years since the roar of a crowd filled the school’s stadium. Rising seniors Janiyah Hill and Alana Razack have never been in the stands. “We take so many wins outside of home, and we want to feel that more at home,”...